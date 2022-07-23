Friday, July 22, 2022

Where do you prefer to stay—in a scenic, primitive public campground or a nondescript but clean RV park with full hookups?

Yellowstone National Park's Indian Creek Campground.

Where do you prefer to stay with your RV, in a scenic, primitive (no hookups) public campground, like those offered on BLM lands or by the U.S. Forest Service, or in a nondescript but clean RV park with full hookups?

Do you like to get away from the crowds in a beautiful out-of-the-way campground, maybe by a lake or along a river, even if you have to drive a few miles on a dirt road to get there? Or is your cup of tea a full-hookup RV park with all the amenities—maybe even swimming pool, or a hot tub or golf course in a fancy place?

Or do you prefer to get away from crowds entirely by squatting for a few days or longer on public lands—like in the sparsely populated deserts of the Southwest?

Or heck, maybe you’re on a tight budget and holing up overnight in a quiet corner of a Walmart parking lot will do just fine.

Please let us know. And, as always, your civil, respectful comments are invited.

