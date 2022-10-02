Is your RV “out of action” because it needs repairs?

We’re hearing a lot of talk these days about long waits to get RVs repaired. In some cases it’s because there are too few service centers that are not booked up for months. A wait of a couple months just to get an RV into the shop is not at all unusual. And then it’s your turn to wait in line for someone to work on it.

There is, after all, a shortage of qualified RV technicians, and, alas, newly certified technicians cannot keep up with demand for service.

And then there’s the equally big problem — parts! It doesn’t do you much good to get your RV into the shop, only to learn the part you need is unavailable and won’t be available for weeks or months.

Well, let’s see if RVtravel.com readers are having issues getting their own RVs repaired. Is your RV ready to go, in mechanically great shape, or is it stuck right where it is for one reason or another? Please leave a comment.