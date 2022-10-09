Would you spend $1,500 to stay a week in a gorgeous, luxurious RV resort? Let’s see, that comes out to more than $200 a day. We’re talking an exceptionally beautiful place — not the kind of dump where you step out your front door and trip on your neighbor’s sewer hose. Nope! We’re talking about stepping out your front door onto a beautiful brick patio and maybe the shoreline of a pristine mountain lake is just feet away, with trout jumping and taunting you … “Bet you can’t catch me!”

Okay, calm down. We’re not talking about going to actual Heaven. But maybe a kind of heaven on earth.

So what do you think? Would you pop for $1,500 to stay 7 nights in such a paradise? And did we say that there’s not a single nugget of dog poop anywhere, and no yappy little Pomeranian for at least two miles, and no screaming young ‘uns zooming by on rented pedal trikes … and there’s no college frat boys blasting the most gawd-awful music you have heard in your ever-loving life? … No, partner, we’re talking about RVing Paradise.

