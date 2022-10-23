Did you buy an RV in 2020? Are you happy or unhappy you bought it?

If you are a member of the RV industry then you were not necessarily complaining about much during the recent COVID pandemic. You were were likely celebrating how good it was to you. It was a record year for both RV production and sales — with about 600,000 RVs built and shipped to dealers.

Anyone with the travel bug was unable to fly to Europe, and they feared even traveling around the USA and staying in hotels where germs might lurk. So the idea of traveling with an RV was incredibly appealing.

So now, a couple of years have passed. RV sales have slowed, and the pace of RVers selling their rigs is picking up. Prices of new and used RVs are dropping.

If you bought an RV in 2020, are you still happy about doing it? Or do you wish now you didn’t — maybe you still have another 18 years left on the RV’s loan and you’re already tired of it or it’s starting to fall apart and in need of repairs.

So, please let us know: Are you still happy about buying your RV or not?