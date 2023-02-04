Friday, February 3, 2023

Have you ever stayed overnight in your RV in a Sam’s Club store parking lot?

It’s well known that most Walmart stores welcome free overnight stays in self-contained recreational vehicles. In a recent survey, slightly more than half of RVtravel.com readers reported that they had stayed overnight in a Walmart parking lot. For many RVers, it’s a very regular (and money-saving) thing.

But you don’t hear much about RVers overnighting in the parking lots of Sam’s Club stores, with its approximately 600 locations spread around the county.

Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart Inc., competes with Costco with its huge warehouses, low prices and spacious parking lots. It plans to open more than 30 new clubs across the United States within the next several years, its biggest expansion in years.

We’re curious if Sam’s Club is as welcoming as Walmart: They are owned by the same company, after all. So have you stayed overnight with your RV at a Sam’s Club? Have you been welcomed, or maybe even kicked out? Please leave a comment.

