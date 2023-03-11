Did you pay to have your current RV professionally inspected before buying it?

Most RV buyers, if you ask them, will say that having their RV inspected for quality issues before buying is a good idea. But how many actually do it? Did you hire an independent technician or other qualified inspector to examine your new or used RV top to bottom before signing on the bottom line?

Most home buyers insist on a thorough inspection by a professional. Many states even require such inspections. Heaven knows, there are so many things that a trained eye can see that others can’t. And what goes for homes, goes for RVs.

RVers, many of them making what will be the second most expensive purchase of their lifetimes, forgo an inspection, probably to save the $300 to $600 they cost (it could be more or less). Most dealers will do an inspection but, frankly, they’re often not looking very closely. Plenty of RVers will offer testimonials to that statement, frustrated they did not have their RVs examined by an independent expert before buying.

So, it’s your turn now: Did you have your RV inspected? Please leave a comment.