When you talk about “coolness” as it relates to people and things, ya gotta think about car fins! Back in the ’50s and ’60s, if you weren’t driving a car with fins, you were not cool. That is a plain and simple fact! It wasn’t until the Germans came along with their inexpensive, no-frills Volkswagen Beetle that American automakers finally figured that maybe fins weren’t as important as low price and outstanding fuel mileage. Of course, it took them 25 years or so to figure that out.

Fins were so cool that Shasta put fins on its travel trailers. Now what conceivable use could a fin mounted up high on the back of a trailer serve an RVer? We will tell you: It made the trailer cool.

Well, not really. But that was the idea. What it really did was raise the price of the trailer a few dollars. But, hey! How can you put a price on coolness? We have no idea what that last sentence means but it sounded good.

Okay, so we come to our question of day. Did you ever own a car with fins?

You can answer yes if your parents owned a car with fins when you are a kid.

If you answer yes, then please leave a comment and tell us all about it. We want to know. Did you feel cool?