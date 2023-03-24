What do you think of this new radio commercial that promotes RVing?

The RV Industry Association, through its Go RVing marketing program, has debuted some new radio commercials that promote RVing over other ways to travel.

The one below features snippets of conversations from tourists in Time Square in New York City. “It smelled a little bit funky outside,” one person says. The commercials ends with “Go on a real vacation, go RVing.”

Listen to the 30-second commercial by clicking the image below. It looks like it’s a video, but it’s just audio. After you listen, please answer the poll that follows. What did you think of it? Do you believe it would be effective in persuading someone to take up RVing?

So what do you think? Please leave a comment.