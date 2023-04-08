Friday, April 7, 2023

Did you marry your high school sweetheart?

Did you fall in love back in high school? Did you marry your high school sweetheart, maybe after “going steady”? Did it last?

Wow! Wasn’t falling in love at such a young age an amazing experience? Yes, raging hormones were a big part of it, and the difference between falling in love and falling “in lust” were almost impossible to distinguish from each other.

Of course, on the flip side, getting jilted back then was among one of life’s most painful experiences. But we won’t talk about that (no need to bring back bad memories).

If you fell in love way back then, did it endure? If so, which wedding anniversary did you last celebrate? Have you reached 50? Longer?

After you answer the poll, please leave a comment with your story — how you met, where you met, what your parents thought, and how it’s gone since then.

It may take a moment for the poll to load, so please stand by.

