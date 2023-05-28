Saturday, May 27, 2023

Reader Polls

If you could sell your RV right now for a good price, would you do it?

By RV Travel
Demand is high for both new and used RVs. It’s so high, in fact, that many first-time RV buyers are waiting months for their new rig to be delivered.

Amazingly, some RVers report that they are seeing the value of their present RVs going up in price, not down, which has been the case pretty much forever.

So, if someone came along today and made you a generous offer to buy your RV, what would you do? That’s our question today. As always, please leave a comment, too, if you want to share your thoughts.

