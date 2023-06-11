If you’re making RV payments, how much are they per month?

We know that many readers of RVtravel.com paid cash for their RVs. But we know that many others, maybe even most, financed their purchases.

These days, RV financing terms may stretch 10, 15 or even 20 years — the last the same as a home mortgage. The difference, of course, is that in most cases, a traditional home will have appreciated in value, even doubled or tripled in value, while the RV will almost certainly have depreciated to where it is worth very little or even next to nothing.

What about you? Are you making monthly payments on your RV? If so, how much is the monthly payment? Please feel free to leave a comment. Please do not respond if you are currently NOT making payments.

And, remember, as always, if your internet connection is slow, it could take a bit for the poll to load. So stand by … it will be along.