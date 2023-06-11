Sunday, June 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

If you’re making RV payments, how much are they per month?

By RV Travel
0
Reader Poll

We know that many readers of RVtravel.com paid cash for their RVs. But we know that many others, maybe even most, financed their purchases.

These days, RV financing terms may stretch 10, 15 or even 20 years — the last the same as a home mortgage. The difference, of course, is that in most cases, a traditional home will have appreciated in value, even doubled or tripled in value, while the RV will almost certainly have depreciated to where it is worth very little or even next to nothing.

What about you? Are you making monthly payments on your RV? If so, how much is the monthly payment? Please feel free to leave a comment. Please do not respond if you are currently NOT making payments.

And, remember, as always, if your internet connection is slow, it could take a bit for the poll to load. So stand by … it will be along.

Previous article
Not-to-miss small-town Midwest (and more) 4th of July celebrations
Next article
What size RV generator do I need?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE