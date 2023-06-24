Friday, June 23, 2023

How many air conditioning units does your RV have?

By RV Travel
Remember the days when RVs only had one air conditioner (and that was only if you were lucky and it was working!)? Nowadays, some of these new RVs have three or four A/Cs built into them. You’ll never be hot again!

Do you have an older or newer model RV? How many air conditioners does it have? Have you installed additional A/Cs, or have you uninstalled one or two? Feel free to answer those questions in the comments below. We’d like to know!

As always, thanks for voting in our poll.

P.S. If you have more than one A/C and don’t know about SoftStartRV™, you’ll certainly want to read about it here (and it’s on its largest sale ever—$70 off!).

