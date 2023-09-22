Which of these peas do you most often eat?

Are you a pea-loving person? We’re talking about those little round green veggies that appear in countless main dishes, salads and probably even ice cream. (Hey, have you ever had corn ice cream? It’s delicious!)

When it comes to peas, you have a few options about how you acquire them. Do you buy them fresh from the farmer’s market (or maybe your own garden) or do you buy them frozen or maybe even in cans?

The last time we asked this question (it’s been years) we learned that there’s a lot of passion about peas, which types are the best, which are disgusting.

So go, time to express your opinion about this very important topic.

Oh, remember, if you’re on the road with a really slow connection, it may take a moment for the poll below to show up. But please stand by. Your vote is important — in politics and in pea polls!