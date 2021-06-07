Do you have siblings that you never speak with?

Having siblings can be tough – you love ’em one minute, can’t stand them the next…
Do you have a sibling or siblings that you never speak with? This could be due to a fight many years ago, or a long distance or time difference separating you. Or, of course, for plenty of other reasons…
After you vote, if you’re willing to share your story, please leave a comment.
i’m one of 10 and we all speak with each other and enjoy speaking with each other as well as harassing the living daylights out of each other!
I have 3 brothers and we have always communicated well. Two off them have always lived within a few miles of our home town. The third spent 20 years in the military and then move back it within 40 miles of home. I spent 10 years in the military, but why work always keep me out of state. Over the last 20 years I have gotten closer to all of them then ever before and I am probably closer to each one of them then they are to each other. We have been blessed that was we dealt with issues of our parents aging, we never had problems agreeing on how to handle things or dividing up then tasks that had to be done. Though I still live out of state, my wife and I enjoy spend a lot of time in my home town during the warm months and one of my brothers has a full hookup space for us near his home. I my very blessed and well aware of it.
We’re in contact several times a month via email. A visit every 5 years or so is about right.
I had two brothers, but lost one last month. Because of his health it was difficult to get together with him and his wife. We used to drive about 60 miles to their house for a brief get together. Two days before our last planned lunch with them, his daughter called and said she had taken him to the hospital, so we postponed lunch. She texted me later that night and said he was gone. My other brother seems to have evolved into a fantasy world filled with “oh, woe is me, life is so rough”. If I dont initiate a call, we dont communicate. I would give anything to turn back the calendar twenty-five years and relive the good times. Now, I have to settle for the memories.
What does this have to do with RVing ?
As much as the following that is posted daily:
Today’s thought
On this day in history
Need an excuse to celebrate?
MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY
Website of the day
Recipe of the Day
Trivia
Need I go on?????????
and occasionally go camping with my relatives – including in-laws. there is the RVing tie-in for me!
I have one brother that no one has heard from in over twenty years. My other brother and I keep in touch weekly.
I was an only child but do have “half siblings” from both mother and father. I seldom communicate with either . Did not grow up close to them so no natural bond was established
No animosity, just distance and life in general.
Life is too short. Family is the most important thing in this world. I would not want anything to come between us.
We get along with the Brothers and Sisters on both my Wifes and my side. On the 26th of June we will be going down to stay a few days at my Youngest Sisters and meet at my Older Baby Sisters to celebrate (Rub it in) her 70th birthday, Baby Brother will also be there. i love my family and my wife’s family.
50 years ago my brother and I never spoke, we both had EXwives(now) who enjoyed keeping us separated, after each one of us divorced our antagonistic wife we’ve grown very close as brothers should.