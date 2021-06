RVers love toys. There’s no denying that. In fact, RVers love toys so much there’s an RV specifically designed for them (toy haulers, if you didn’t follow…). And within the off-road “toys” category fall ATVs, dirt bikes and dune buggies.

Do you own an ATV, dirt bike or dune buggy (or other off-road vehicle)? If not, do you have any desire to own one? Once you’ve voted, please leave a comment saying what you own or what you’d like to own. Thanks!