Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Do you like to celebrate your birthday or is it just another day?

By RV Travel
Can you hardly wait for your next birthday so you can enjoy a big party with friends and family? Maybe head out to the local watering hole and close the place down — dancing, hugging, talking about the good ol’ days, maybe getting a little too looped and laying a big slobbery smooch on your best friend’s wife or hubby (You are so bad!).

Or are you the type that just wants to sit at home, be quiet, and let the day pass without any fanfare. Maybe you’re the type that isn’t into being dragged to the local “El Siguaro Grande” Mexican restaurant and having some guy plop a huge sombrero on your head making you look like a fool, and then a bunch of servers racing over to sing a crummy public domain version of Happy Birthday? And, come on — the free cupcake doesn’t get your endorphins hopping, does it?

So what is it — party hard or hide out and hope nobody makes a big deal over you. Or maybe something in between?

