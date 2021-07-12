Which hardware store do you shop in the most?

Sunday, July 11, 2021
By RV Travel
Home and RV improvement projects have skyrocketed this past year during the pandemic. More people spending time at home = more people realizing how ugly their kitchen cabinets are.

There are more than 13,000 hardware stores in the U.S. Ace Hardware is the largest hardware store chain with 4,118 locations and California has the highest number of hardware stores.

After Ace, True Value has the second-highest number of stores, followed by The Home Depot, Tractor Supply Co. and Lowe’s.

Where do you shop at the most?

