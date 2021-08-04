Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Lifestyles

What is your favorite day of the week?

By RV Travel
When we came up with this poll, we figured Saturday would be your favorite day of the week. But then, maybe it would be Friday because you had two days off to look forward to. But, then, maybe you’re retired and every day’s a “weekend” so maybe you have another favorite day.

Heck, maybe it’s Tuesday because that’s when you play golf every week, or Wednesday because that’s the day you get to spend with your grandchildren.

Or, maybe you have such a great job that you can hardly wait for Monday — work is a whole lot better than sitting around the house watching TV, or mowing the lawn, or fighting crowds at the mall…

So, we don’t really know what to expect! Please tell us: What’s your favorite day of the week? We hope you will leave a comment too.

