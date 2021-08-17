Monday, August 16, 2021
Monday, August 16, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

How often do you send a text message?

By RV Travel
0

Text messaging has changed the way we communicate. The very first text message was sent by Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software programmer from the UK. on December 3, 1992. The message was “Merry Christmas.” Almost exactly one year later, Nokia introduced a SMS feature with a “beep” that signaled an incoming message. Then, texts had a 160-character limit.

Today, we, as a society, text more than we talk on the phone. It’s quick and it’s convenient.

How often do you send a text message? All day? A few times a day? Once a day? Hardly ever? We want to know! As usual, please vote then leave a comment. Thank you!

Previous articleAvoid disaster – Tighten those valve stems correctly!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,292FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.