How often do you send a text message?

Text messaging has changed the way we communicate. The very first text message was sent by Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software programmer from the UK. on December 3, 1992. The message was “Merry Christmas.” Almost exactly one year later, Nokia introduced a SMS feature with a “beep” that signaled an incoming message. Then, texts had a 160-character limit.

Today, we, as a society, text more than we talk on the phone. It’s quick and it’s convenient.

