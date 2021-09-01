Do you get a lot of thinking done when driving or towing your RV?

Some people are daydreamers – they’re always deep in their thoughts. Some people are daydreamers while on a walk, or before bed, or while they shower… but other people daydream while they drive. Do you?

Some people think or daydream so much while they drive that they forgot to put on their blinker, or that they miss their exits. Oy! Have you ever done this?

When you’re driving or towing your RV, do you tend to get a lot of thinking done? Or are you mostly focused on the road or your surroundings? Please tell us in the poll below, thanks!