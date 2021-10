Many seasoned RVers are thinking about hanging up the keys on their RVing days – newbie RVers, crowded campgrounds, expensive amenities, reservation systems that are so frustrating they make a person want to throw their computer out the window… camping is not what it use to be.

Have you thought about selling your RV? Do you think you’ll do so? Do you think you’ll sell it within the next year? After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment and explain your answer. Thanks!