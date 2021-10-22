Thursday, October 21, 2021

Have you ever attended a World Series game?

Each year, baseball fans around the country watch the World Series. If they’re lucky, they’ll attend one of the games, though tickets can be hard (and expensive) to come by.

Have you ever attended a World Series Game? Were you the main ticketholder or did you go with a partner, family member(s) or friend(s)? If it’s a fond memory, please tell us about it in the comments below the poll. Thanks, and Go ______! (That’s where you insert your favorite baseball team name – we don’t want to upset anyone by inserting ours!).

Oh, and make sure you read this recent article by Kate Doherty – it’s a reflection on the World Series (and Bazooka Joe comics and bubblegum). You’ll enjoy it!

