Do you know how to use a sewing machine?

Today’s million-dollar question, ladies and gents: Do you know how to use a sewing machine? And gentlemen, this isn’t just for your lady. Do you know how happy they’d be if you could alter their new dress for them? Fix the hems on their pants? Sew the kids a new scarf? They’d be thrilled! If you think sewing is for sissies… you’re wrong!

If you can’t sew though, you’re not alone. The British Heart Foundation’s Big Stitch Campaign found that 60 percent of UK residents cannot sew. We’re going to guess that number is the same, if not less, for U.S. residents too.

Oh, and if you or someone you live with does like to sew but can’t bring their sewing machine in the RV with them, check out this mini one. It’s perfect for small spaces!

