Do you mostly brush your teeth with a standard or electric toothbrush?

Brush, brush, scrub, scrub, oh what lovely teeth you have! When you brush your teeth do you do so with a standard toothbrush or with an electric toothbrush?
We know today’s poll isn’t the most exciting, but forgive us. We’re still in a turkey coma and we have toothbrushes on our mind since we brushed our teeth A LOT after all those desserts!
Other or both. I have several brushes. Depending on where I am, home or traveling, I have different brushes. One electric and regular in the house, one set in the trailer and one set in my travel kit. I also carry a couple of new regulars in the truck and car.
Have always brushed twice daily, but switched to electric toothbrush 5 years ago, & added a WaterPik flosser 4 years ago that I use before bed time. Both have made a huge difference in health of teeth & gums.
Soak my teeth in a cup. If you have more than two teeth you have to use a teeth brush.
Worth noting: our Dental Techs always know that we use an electric, and specifically Sonicare. They have told us many times that it makes a big difference in how well we clean our teeth. Since we would like to die with our natural teeth, the electrics are a no-brainer!