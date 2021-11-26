Friday, November 26, 2021

Do you mostly brush your teeth with a standard or electric toothbrush?

By RV Travel
4

Brush, brush, scrub, scrub, oh what lovely teeth you have! When you brush your teeth do you do so with a standard toothbrush or with an electric toothbrush?

We know today’s poll isn’t the most exciting, but forgive us. We’re still in a turkey coma and we have toothbrushes on our mind since we brushed our teeth A LOT after all those desserts!

Comments

4 Comments
Richard Hughes
17 minutes ago

Other or both. I have several brushes. Depending on where I am, home or traveling, I have different brushes. One electric and regular in the house, one set in the trailer and one set in my travel kit. I also carry a couple of new regulars in the truck and car.

Fred
20 minutes ago

Have always brushed twice daily, but switched to electric toothbrush 5 years ago, & added a WaterPik flosser 4 years ago that I use before bed time. Both have made a huge difference in health of teeth & gums.

Dr. Willie Live
51 minutes ago

Soak my teeth in a cup. If you have more than two teeth you have to use a teeth brush.

Don
2 hours ago

Worth noting: our Dental Techs always know that we use an electric, and specifically Sonicare. They have told us many times that it makes a big difference in how well we clean our teeth. Since we would like to die with our natural teeth, the electrics are a no-brainer!

