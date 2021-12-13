Volunteering while RVing can bring you great joy. What better way to travel the country than giving back as you go?

An excerpt from an article by Tim Slack reads, “By providing our labor to these organizations we free up paid staff, save the agencies money, and we get to learn about and experience some of the most beautiful parts of the country.” Continue reading his wonderful article about volunteer opportunities while RVing here.

Do you perform any volunteer work? If so, will you share with us what it is and what you do in the comments? We’d love to hear, and maybe you’ll inspire others.