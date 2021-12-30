Which do you prefer, a daytime temperature of 90 degrees F or 40 degrees F?

If you had to choose between spending time in daytime temperatures around 90 degrees F or around 40 degrees F, which would you choose? Your answer probably depends on if you’re always hot or if you’re always cold.

According to this article from House Call Doctor, you’re probably cold all the time if you’re a woman, if you’re older, if you’re less active, if your BMI is low, and if you’re a smoker. You’re probably always warm or hot if you’re a man, if you’re young, if you lead an active lifestyle, and if you have a higher BMI. Do you think this is accurate?