Which do you prefer, a daytime temperature of 90 degrees F or 40 degrees F?

If you had to choose between spending time in daytime temperatures around 90 degrees F or around 40 degrees F, which would you choose? Your answer probably depends on if you’re always hot or if you’re always cold.
According to this article from House Call Doctor, you’re probably cold all the time if you’re a woman, if you’re older, if you’re less active, if your BMI is low, and if you’re a smoker. You’re probably always warm or hot if you’re a man, if you’re young, if you lead an active lifestyle, and if you have a higher BMI. Do you think this is accurate?
Didn’t vote cause I prefer neither. If you said 70° I would have been on board. I think in this poll should have been a middle temperature.
The poll results don’t look good for the Climate Change Green New Deal advocates.
Actually neither, I’ve always said I can put on enough clothes to keep warm, but I can’t take off enough clothes to be cool. I prefer temps between 65-75, there’s only one place I know of in the US where that’s possible, within 10 miles of the ocean in San Diego, CA. But that area is overrun with aliens now.
Easy choice for me. Tee shirts, shorts, and flip flops versus sweat shirts, heavy pants, wooly sox, and mittens. I’d rather sweat all day than shiver for five minutes.
Any temp below 68 is cold, any any temp above 73 is HOT.
Actually neither – part of the reason I became a full-time RVer…
In South Texas, you don’t have to chose. Take this coming Saturday. The high will be in the mid 80s and the low will be in the mid 30s.
I used to prefer the 40 deg. Spent 15 years on Ski Patrol, had snowmobiles, & hunted in the winter. But starting in my mid 50’s, it gradually switched, so now I prefer the warmer climes. That’s part of the reason we’ve been fulltimers for the last 12 years. we follow the warmth. 90 is not ideal. 75 is ideal.
70 degrees is my comfort temp.