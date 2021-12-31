Did you stick to your 2021 New Year’s resolution?

Think back to when you rang in the new 2021 year (can you believe that was already an entire year ago?). Did you make a New Year’s resolution? If so, did you stick to it?

According to statista.com, the most common 2021 resolutions, in order of highest votes, were: to exercise more, to lose weight, to save more money, to improve diet, to pursue a new career or career growth, to spend more time with family, to take up a new hobby, spend less time on social media, give up smoking, renovate a home, volunteer more, raise more money for charity, cut down on alcohol, or quit drinking entirely.

Was your 2021 resolution on that list?