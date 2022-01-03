When watching commercial TV, how do you most often treat commercials?

TV commercials can be booooooring, especially when you see the same ones played over and over and over again. And why do they have to put in so many during movies?

When watching commercial TV, do you usually watch the commercials? Do you ignore them and go do something in another room (or use the restroom)? Do you mute them? Fast forward through them? Or, maybe you don’t watch TV or have a streaming service that doesn’t show commercials (now that’s nice!). Please tell us your answer in the poll below. Thanks!