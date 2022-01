Quick! Look at the clock. What time is it? We know you are reading this from all over the country, and some of you are in other parts of the world. We want to know when you read this newsletter. Is it in the morning with your morning coffee? The afternoon with your lunch? Is it after dinner when you finally plop down on the couch for the evening?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us when you most often read this newsletter: morning, afternoon or evening. We’d appreciate it! Thanks!