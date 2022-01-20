Thursday, January 20, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How often do you eat dessert after dinner?

By RV Travel
0

Just thinking about dessert makes our sweet tooth tingle… OK, sweet tooths don’t really tingle, but you know what we mean: We want dessert right now!

How often do you eat dessert after dinner? Do you have ice cream every night? A cookie or piece of chocolate before bed? What about once a week? Once a month? Only for special occasions? We know some people have a bigger sweet tooth than others (ours is big).

After you vote in the poll, leave a comment and tell us what you usually have for dessert. Make us even hungrier, why don’t ya?!

Previous articleReplacing mobile home parks with RV resorts has a human cost
Next articleAsk Dave: How can I improve the ride of my 2016 Thor A.C.E.?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.