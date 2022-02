Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to not have to share a bathroom with your partner or travel companion? We can dream of a whole bathroom to ourselves! No knocking, no extra hair that’s not ours, no hair products or makeup or razors…

Think about what your “dream” RV would look like. Would it have one bathroom or more than one? Would it not have a bathroom at all? It’s not uncommon anymore for an RV to have more than one bathroom so, hey, maybe your dream will come true with your next RV!