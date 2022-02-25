Thursday, February 24, 2022

Have you ever used your RV’s first aid kit in an emergency?

You DO have a first aid kit in your RV, right? If you don’t, stop what you’re doing right this very second and go order one. Seriously. We’re not kidding. Do it now.

OK, now that you’ve ordered a kit or have one already, we want to know: Have you ever had to use yours in an emergency? The kits can save your butt (literally and figuratively) for so many things such as cuts, burns, stings or bites, sprains, blisters… the list goes on.

If you have a pretty extreme story about using your kit, please share it with us in the comments below. And make sure you convince those that don’t have a first aid kit to get one! You never know when you’ll need it… Better safe than sorry!

