Our RV tire expert, Roger Marble (read his articles here), wants to know if you know what all that information on your RV’s tire sidewall means. There’s information molded on the sidewall about load and inflation capacities, but what does it mean?

In today’s poll, please click the option that you think is true. Don’t worry if you’re wrong, that’s why we’re here! Plus, you’ll probably see something from Roger about this soon, so we’ll all learn together!

Thanks for voting!