Last Sunday we wrote about ADA lawsuits skyrocketing because website accessibility requirements weren’t being followed. We’re taking some of the information from this to heart and learning how we can make our own website more accessible. For starters, we’re wondering if you have any vision or hearing impairment(s)?

If you answer yes, will you please leave a comment and tell us what we can do to make your experience on our website better? We’d really appreciate it. Thank you!