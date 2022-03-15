Monday, March 14, 2022

Would you stay in a hotel that had a reputation for being haunted?

By RV Travel
Do you believe in ghosts or paranormal spirits? Have you ever come into contact with one? If so, you MUST tell us the story in the comments. We here at RVtravel.com have been to many haunted places around the country, and we love a good ghost story.

If you knew there was a hotel that was haunted would you stay in it? Would you be excited to stay in it? Would you stay in it but not care that it was “haunted”? Would you never, no way stay in a haunted hotel?

In case you’re curious, here are the top 25 most haunted hotels in the U.S. Spoooooky.

Thanks for voting! Happy hauntings!

