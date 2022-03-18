Have you ever moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor?

Most of us have had the misfortune to be camped next door to someone we wished were across the park from us and not on our doorstep. Sad to say, but in many RV parks, RVs are packed so tightly you can hear your neighbor snore at night.

There are times when it’s too much. The problem could be a bunch of beer-chugging good-ol’ boys who want to party all night, or a family with a half-dozen loud, badly behaved children, or a camper who loves to play his Conway Twitty tunes so loud your belly fat vibrates on the low notes. Of course, there’s the guy who smokes cigars and watches Rambo movies on his big screen, outdoor TV (with Dolby sound) six feet away from your bedroom window.

So, our question of the day: Have you ever just packed up your RV and moved to a different site, or even a different park, because you simply could not tolerate staying another night in the campground equivalent of hell?

Please leave a comment after you vote.