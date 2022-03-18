Thursday, March 17, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you ever moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor?

By RV Travel
0
An angry man shakes his fist at someone

Most of us have had the misfortune to be camped next door to someone we wished were across the park from us and not on our doorstep. Sad to say, but in many RV parks, RVs are packed so tightly you can hear your neighbor snore at night.

There are times when it’s too much. The problem could be a bunch of beer-chugging good-ol’ boys who want to party all night, or a family with a half-dozen loud, badly behaved children, or a camper who loves to play his Conway Twitty tunes so loud your belly fat vibrates on the low notes. Of course, there’s the guy who smokes cigars and watches Rambo movies on his big screen, outdoor TV (with Dolby sound) six feet away from your bedroom window.

So, our question of the day: Have you ever just packed up your RV and moved to a different site, or even a different park, because you simply could not tolerate staying another night in the campground equivalent of hell?

Please leave a comment after you vote.

Previous articleRV Mods: Improve your fire escape-ability
Next articleAsk Dave: My RV furnace gets too hot to touch. Is this normal?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.