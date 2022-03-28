Sunday, March 27, 2022

Reader Polls

How often do you wash your RV or tow vehicle’s windshield?

Dirty bugs on a car's windshield
Photo by Accurate Auto Body

If you’re driving down the road to your next destination, whether you’re driving through snowy mountains, desert dust, or city grime, your RV or tow vehicle’s windshield is bound to get dirty… and fast.

We want to know how often you clean your RV or tow vehicle’s windshield? Do you do it every night when you arrive at camp? In the morning before you leave? When you get gas? Never?

Go ahead and leave a comment after you vote. We want to hear what you have to say about those dirty windshields. Thanks!

