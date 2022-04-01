Thursday, March 31, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you wish your RV were five feet longer or five feet shorter?

By RV Travel
0

Do you wish your RV were a little bit longer, say … another five feet? Maybe a bigger bedroom or bathroom would be possible. That might make bumping into your partner all the time a little rarer. That can get old, after all.

Or do you wish just the opposite … that your RV were a little shorter, maybe five feet shorter. That would make fitting in some of those compact National Forest campsites a little easier? Really, do you need all your present space?

Or is your RV just perfect for you as it is?

Inquiring minds would like to know. Thanks for voting!

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleRV Gadget: Why your RV needs a Water Bandit

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.