Sunday, April 3, 2022

What’s the maximum you would pay for dependable, screaming-fast WiFi at an RV park?

WiFi is important, and screaming-fast WiFi is even more important! We have a lot to do these days online, right? Read this newsletter, read other RVtravel.com newsletters, explore RVtravel.com, watch the RVtravel.com YouTube channel… you get the point. Wink.

At an RV park, how much would you be willing to pay per day for screaming-fast WiFi? $5? $10? $15? If none of the above, do you already have your own fast WiFi, maybe through a hotspot or other device?

Feel free to leave a comment after you vote. Thank you!

