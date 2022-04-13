Tuesday, April 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Will you watch the televised games of the new USFL pro football league?

By RV Travel
0

The new USFL pro football league debuts this coming Saturday between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions. It will be televised on NBC and Fox Sports. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., Eastern time. The season runs 10 weeks.

The games should be interesting with some new twists. A three-point option will allow a team that just scored a touchdown to take the ball on the 10-yard line with one play to get into the end zone for a three point conversion. The one point kick and two-yard options will still be available.

Another option will be on an onside kick. Instead of kicking off and trying to recover the ball after 10 yards, the team can run a play with a “first and 12 yard” option. If they make it, they keep the ball.

There are other interesting twists to the NFL rules as well.

So our question today is whether you plan to watch the games of this new professional league.

No political comments, please.

Previous articleNew York RV parks adding campsites, amenities
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.