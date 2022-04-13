Will you watch the televised games of the new USFL pro football league?

The new USFL pro football league debuts this coming Saturday between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions. It will be televised on NBC and Fox Sports. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., Eastern time. The season runs 10 weeks.

The games should be interesting with some new twists. A three-point option will allow a team that just scored a touchdown to take the ball on the 10-yard line with one play to get into the end zone for a three point conversion. The one point kick and two-yard options will still be available.

Another option will be on an onside kick. Instead of kicking off and trying to recover the ball after 10 yards, the team can run a play with a “first and 12 yard” option. If they make it, they keep the ball.

There are other interesting twists to the NFL rules as well.

So our question today is whether you plan to watch the games of this new professional league.

No political comments, please.