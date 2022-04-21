Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How many prescription drugs do you take on a regular basis?

By RV Travel
0

More than four billion prescriptions are dispensed in the United States each year. It has the highest consumption of prescription drugs in the world. More than 131 million Americans take at least one prescription medication, that’s about 66 percent of the population.

How many prescription drugs do you take on a regular basis? One? Two? Four? 10? More than that?

As always, thanks for voting. And remember, these surveys are just for curiosity. We don’t know how you answer. If you take a bunch of prescription drugs, we’re sorry you have to deal with so many medical issues and we wish you well.

Previous articleTake steps to boondocking

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.