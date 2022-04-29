How much effort do you put into limiting your use of plastic?

More than 5 trillion pieces of plastic are floating in our oceans right now, and thousands more are being added every second, especially with the single-use nature the pandemic has caused. By the year 2050, it is said that every seabird will be eating plastic. Plastic is already found in the bellies of almost every seabird today.

On a daily basis, do you try to limit your use of plastic? Is it something you think about or not at all?

Please tell us in the poll below. If you have eliminated plastic (or tried to as best as you can), tell us what you use as alternatives in the comments. Thanks!