Pickleball is popular! As Gail Marsh wrote in a previous article about the sport, “Pickleball is the sport that increased in popularity from 3.4 million participants in 2019 to a whopping 4.2 million players in 2020 just in the United States alone. [In 2021, it grew to 4.8 million in the U.S.] Those are the most recent stats from SFIA (Sports and Fitness Industry Association) regarding this relatively new, popular pastime. Even the pandemic hasn’t slowed the growth of this sport. Up more than 20 percent again last year, Pickleball’s unprecedented rise in popularity makes it the fastest-growing sport in the country.”

Do you play Pickleball? If not, why don’t you give it a try? It sounds fun! Read the rest of Gail’s article on the sport here.