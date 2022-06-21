Monday, June 20, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you play Pickleball?

By RV Travel
0

Pickleball is popular! As Gail Marsh wrote in a previous article about the sport, “Pickleball is the sport that increased in popularity from 3.4 million participants in 2019 to a whopping 4.2 million players in 2020 just in the United States alone. [In 2021, it grew to 4.8 million in the U.S.] Those are the most recent stats from SFIA (Sports and Fitness Industry Association) regarding this relatively new, popular pastime. Even the pandemic hasn’t slowed the growth of this sport. Up more than 20 percent again last year, Pickleball’s unprecedented rise in popularity makes it the fastest-growing sport in the country.”

Do you play Pickleball? If not, why don’t you give it a try? It sounds fun! Read the rest of Gail’s article on the sport here.

Previous articleSections of Yellowstone NP to open Wednesday; more access could begin in a few weeks

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.