Okay, pet owners, now is the time to fess up! Do you ever prepare your pet or pets special meals? Birthday cakes on their birthday? A special egg breakfast on Saturdays? No lying allowed…

Do you cook your pet special dinners, or cook something to add into their dinner like ground turkey, chicken broth or veggies?

After you vote, be sure to leave a comment and tell us what special meal(s) your pet(s) enjoy. We won’t judge!