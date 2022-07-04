Monday, July 4, 2022

Are you doing something special today for the 4th of July?

By RV Travel
0

What are your plans for tonight? Will you sit at home just like any other night, or are you headed out to a big fireworks celebration at your local fairgrounds? Or maybe you’ll gather with some neighbors in the RV park to blow off $200 worth of “cheap” fireworks and light a few of those weird little worms that expand as they burn on the sidewalk.

If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll get to attend a fireworks celebration or a festival in a small town that you just happen to be in this weekend. That can be a great treat — watching the locals observe their Independence Day rituals. Maybe you can eat a corn dog and some buttered corn on the cob. If you’re really lucky, you’ll hear Ethel Merman belting out “God Bless America” over the PA system as the fireworks grand finale sets the sky ablaze!

So what are your plans? Tell us in the comments below the poll.

