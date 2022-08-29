Sunday, August 28, 2022

Are you a cat or a dog person?

By RV Travel
0

Most people think of themselves as either a cat or a dog person. Now, what does that mean exactly? Well, we’re not quite sure, but we think it’s something along the lines of which animal you like most, relate to, and enjoy being around more. If you’re a cat person, you probably love your cat more than your dog, or you probably don’t even own a dog. Same goes if you’re a dog person.

Which do you consider yourself to be? A cat person or a dog person? Or maybe you’re neither!

Oh, our tails are just wagging at the excitement of seeing these results! (Most of the RVtravel.com staff are dog people, with a few cat people thrown into the mix.)

