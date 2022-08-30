Have you ever eaten a fish you personally caught?

Not only can fishing be an incredibly fun activity, but it can also be an activity that provides dinner. And what’s better than that?

So many campgrounds have beautiful fishing lakes, rivers or ponds. You can wake up early, watch the sun rise, and go out there and catch lunch or dinner. Fresh grilled trout for dinner? Invite us over, please!

Have you ever eaten a fish that you personally caught? Not a friend or a family member… you! If so, tell us about it in the comments. If you fish and catch your own fish often, tell us that too.