Monday, September 19, 2022

How often do you shop on Amazon?

By RV Travel
“Amazon has taken over the world” seems like a pretty fair statement to make, wouldn’t you agree? Even if you’re not a regular Amazon shopper, you surely know someone close to you who is (and that could include your campground neighbor!).

What a world to live in, huh? Where tinned sardines can be delivered same day to your door as well as funny T-shirts, RV parts and, yes, even toilet paper.

How often do you shop on Amazon? Do you order something daily? Once or twice a week? Once a month? Never? Feel free to leave a comment where you can be more specific with your answer. Thanks!

