Thursday, September 22, 2022

On average, how much time do you spend outdoors every day?

By RV Travel
Isn’t RVing all about spending time in the great outdoors? Some of you may disagree. If you’re a full-time RVer, spending time outdoors may be the same as someone who’s not an RVer at all.

If you had to guess, how much time would you say you spend outdoors every day? No time at all? Maybe just an hour a day? Three hours? More than 7 hours each day?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us exactly how much time you spend outdoors and how you spend that time. Is it on a walk with the dog? Is it in a kayak? Is it just sitting around the campfire? We want to know!

