Monday, November 28, 2022

Have you canceled a campground reservation in the last 60 days?

It’s the holidays; COVID-19, RSV, and the flu are still spreading around the world; gas/diesel prices are off the charts; and campgrounds are as crowded as ever. Oh, the joys!

In the past 60 days, have you canceled a campground reservation? If so, have you canceled more than one or just one? Are you thinking about canceling one (or two or three or four)? If you’re willing to share, please leave a comment telling us why you canceled and about your experience canceling (were you charged?). Thanks!

